New Haven County resident Hipolito Lopez, age 49, of Waterbury, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 6, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

During the raid of Lopez's apartment, officers recovered a ghost gun assault rifle, two handguns, four high-capacity magazines, and various kinds of ammunition, Bessette said.

Lopez, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. His prior convictions involved narcotics and firearms violations.

Lopez was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Four counts of criminal possession of ammunition

Possession of an assault weapon

Three counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm

He was held by WPD on a $2.5 million bond pending court arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.