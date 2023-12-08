Fog/Mist 39°

Waterbury Ex-Con Nabbed With Ghost Gun, Ammunition, Cops Say

A Connecticut convicted felon is being held on a $2.5 million bond following a warrant raid on his apartment in which guns and ammunition were allegedly found.

<p>Hipolito Lopez and some of the items seized during a warrant raid on his apartment by police.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department
New Haven County resident Hipolito Lopez, age 49, of Waterbury, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 6, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

During the raid of Lopez's apartment, officers recovered a ghost gun assault rifle, two handguns, four high-capacity magazines, and various kinds of ammunition, Bessette said.

Lopez, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. His prior convictions involved narcotics and firearms violations.

Lopez was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Four counts of criminal possession of ammunition
  • Possession of an assault weapon
  • Three counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm 

He was held by WPD on a $2.5 million bond pending court arraignment.

