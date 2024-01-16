Waterbury Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Juvenile In Milford

New Haven County resident John MacSweeney, age 39, of Waterbury, was charged on Sunday, Jan. 15 after turning himself in to Milford Police.

Milford Police said MacSweeney was developed as a suspect after receiving a complaint in Oct. 2023 that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted in the past.

An investigation led Milford Police to MacSweeney and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

MacSweeney was released on a promise to appear notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

