Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 31°

SHARE

Waterbury Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Juvenile In Milford

A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in the past.

John MacSweeney

John MacSweeney

Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident John MacSweeney, age 39, of Waterbury, was charged on Sunday, Jan. 15 after turning himself in to Milford Police.

Milford Police said MacSweeney was developed as a suspect after receiving a complaint in Oct. 2023 that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted in the past.

An investigation led Milford Police to MacSweeney and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

MacSweeney was released on a promise to appear notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE