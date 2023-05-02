Waterbury Driver Of Stolen Maserati SUV Involved In Hit-Run Crash Nabbed

The crash took place in New Haven County around 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 1 at 464 Reidville Drive, in Waterbury.

When Waterbury officers arrived on the scene, they identified the striking vehicle as a black Maserati SUV that was reported stolen recently out of Middlebury, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The Maserati had collided with two other vehicles in the area and both of the vehicle occupants fled the scene following the collision.

Officers located them nearby and they were both taken into police custody without incident, Bessette said.

The occupants of the stolen motor vehicle were identified as Rafael Rivera, age 18, of Waterbury, and a 17-year-old male, also of Waterbury.

Both were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bessette said.

One of the occupants in one of the other involved vehicles also sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, he added.

Rivera was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Criminal trover

Evading responsibility,

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain proper lane

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Passing in a no-passing zone

Interfering with an officer.

Rafael also has several additional outstanding warrants. No bond has been set as of this time.

This incident is under investigation. Investigators believe that the stolen black Maserati SUV was also involved in other recent criminal activity in Waterbury.

