Wallingford Man Who Tried To Buy Sex From 14-Year-Old Nabbed For Child Porn: Police

New Haven County resident Joseph Anthony Bird, of Wallingford, was arrested on Monday, July 10 for child porn charges only two months after he was arrested for attempting to pay to have sex with a 14-year-old, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

Bird attempted to solicit sex from a 14-year-old in February of 2023 after an undercover police officer contacted Bird on an online chat application.

Bird steered the conversation with the undercover officer towards sexually explicit subjects, police say.

He mentioned he wanted to have sex with the undercover officer's 14-year-old girl, and discussed a price, a meeting location, and a date for the encounter.

Bird and the officer agreed to meet in the city of New Haven on March 10, 2023.

Bird never showed up, but continued to communicate with the officer in an attempt to purchase a sexual encounter with the girl.

On May 1, 2023, police carried out a warrant and arrested Bird, also seizing his cell phone via a search warrant.

A preliminary forensic examination of the phone was conducted, and Bird was charged with criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor.

He posted a $100,000 bond and was released.

Bird was arrested again on Monday, July 10, and charged with illegal possession of child pornography.

He was ordered held on a $500,000 bond.

This case was investigated by members of the Wallingford Police Department assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI New Haven Child Exploitation Task Force.

