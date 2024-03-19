Violent East Haven Home Invaders Attempt To Steal Expensive Cat

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Sunday, March 17 on Thompson Street in East Haven.

According to East Haven Police, two armed suspects attempted to enter a home where the residents were home and steal an expensive cat before fleeing in a blue BMW.

When officers arrived, the resident said two men attempted to enter their residence through a rear slider door. The resident said attempts were made to prevent the suspects from entering the house, but they were unsuccessful after one kicked through the slider’s glass pane, police said.

Police said once inside, the two men pulled a firearm and demanded the resident’s high-dollar-value cat. After several minutes of searching the house for the cat, a resident fought off the intruders, who fled the residence in a blue BMW.

"It should be noted that the suspects were unsuccessful in their attempts to steal the feline in question," police said.

Detectives from the East Haven Police Investigative Services Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation which led them to Hamden, where the blue BMW was located.

The investigation revealed that this was a targeted attack between individuals familiar with each other. This was not a random incident and detectives are following up on several leads.

No injuries were reported during this incident, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

