Video: Naugatuck Cop Charged With Assault For Using Stun Gun 3 Times On Suspect

In New Haven County, Naugatuck Police Officer Nicolas David Kehoss, age 36, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30 by the Connecticut State Police in Southbury.

According to a warrant for his arrest and body cam footage, Kehoss used his stun guns three times on a suspect who was wanted for an attempted robbery at a Stop & Shop on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Naugatuck.

During the arrest attempt, the suspect, identified as Jarrell Day, age 33, of Waterbury, rammed two Naugatuck police cruisers during the stop and then fled before crashing into a utility pole a short distance away, the body cam video shows.

Following the crash, Kehoss, a 13-year veteran of the force, chases Day in a high brushy area before catching up with him and deploying his stun gun in the back after ordering him to the ground, the warrant says.

The shot drops Day to the ground. Kehoss then ordered Day to roll onto his stomach, which he can't seem to do, according to the body cam video.

When Day didn't comply, Kehoss used the stun gun again, yelling and cussing the whole time for him to roll over and put his hands behind his back.

Kehoss used the gun a third time when Day didn't seem to be able to put his arm behind his back, causing him to comply, the body cam shows.

The officer then begins to berate Day calling him stupid and other names and telling him to shut up when he attempts to apologize, saying "I'm sorry, I don't know what happened."

Day has not filed a complaint following his arrest and Kehoss "self-reported" the incident to superiors.

Kehoss was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.