Pie In The Sky: This New Haven Staple Serves Up CT's Best Pizza, Brand-New Rankings Say

The magazine ranked Connecticut staple Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the spot to head for when you have a hankering for both.

The eatery has seven locations in Connecticut, with the flagship store at 157 Wooster St., in New Haven -- the pizzeria which has been voted No. 1 in the country by the "Daily Meal," for several years -- is also known for its tomato pie.

But clams are what draws many to the Connecticut hot spot that is known far and wide for the white clam pizza, which features freshly shucked littleneck clams, garlic, olive oil, and, of course, pecorino romano cheese.

Frank Pepe claims the secret to its success is that it used coal, which apparently burns hot and dry and doesn't give off steam like a wood fire.

The result is the restaurant's famous crisp, charred, and chewy crusts.

Of course, if you're not a Clam fan, no worries, Frank's has all the usual favorites and more.

The pizzeria has been around since 1925 in the Wooster Square neighborhood in New Haven but has since expanded to 14 additional locations.

In addition to New Haven, Connecticut locations are in:

Danbury

Fairfield

Manchester

Mohegan Sun

Waterbury

West Hartford

Other states with stores are Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Florida.

For more information, click here.

To read the entire "Reader's Digest" list of the best pizza in all 50 states, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.