This New Haven Pizzeria Listed Among Best In US By New Rankings

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, located in New Haven at 157 Wooster St., was listed as one of the top 28 pizzerias in America in a new list released by Food & Wine in June 2023.

One of the oldest pizzerias in the country, the New Haven location was opened by Frank Pepe all the way back in 1925 and is known for its New Haven-style coal-fired "apizza."

The eatery is perhaps best known for both its classic tomato pies and signature white clam pizzas.

In addition to earning the pizzeria a national reputation for coal-fired pizza, the success of the original Frank Pepe's New Haven location sparked a franchise that has expanded throughout Connecticut and even surrounding states New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Other Connecticut Frank Pepe's are located in:

Manchester;

West Hartford;

Montville at Mohegan Sun;

Waterbury;

Danbury;

Fairfield.

Although the franchise has spread across New England, some Yelp users claim that the original is still the best experience.

"Although I've only eaten in three or four Pepe's, something about the New Haven location just hits different," wrote Jason P. of Newington in a Yelp review.

He added, "The inherited expertise. The seasoning or size of the oven. The New Haven water. My perception. I don't know what it is, but it just seems better."

Abiba S. of New Haven also raved about the pie she received during her visit.

"As a New Yorker I'm a bit snobby about pizza but I LOVED the pizza I got from Frank Pepe's," she wrote.

"I'm a fan of thin-crust pizza and I really enjoyed the crust here. The bread itself was flavorful and the grated Parmesan added on the side tasted fresh and super flavorful," she continued.

The pizzeria's appearance on Food & Wine's list is not its first time being recognized on a national level, as the restaurant was previously No. 1 in the country by Daily Meal in 2018.

Those interested in learning about more top-ranked pizzerias in the country can read the full report from Food & Wine by clicking here.

