This Is CT's Favorite Thanksgiving Dish: Report

Pass the mashed potatoes.

Online recruitment company Zippia released its report on the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The company used Google Trends to observe which of 20 chosen classic Thanksgiving sides each state searched the most during the month of November 2022.

While some states (think Rhode Island, North Dakota, and Missouri) had some non-typical favorites such as glazed carrots, fruit salad, and charcuterie trays, Connecticut’s favorite side dish is a classic: Mashed potatoes.

It seems that though there are many options to choose from, mashed potatoes remain a staple across the country, garnering the number-one spot in nine states – ten, if you include Delaware’s favorite of cauliflower mashed potatoes.

Rolls came in as the second-most popular side dish, favored in Utah, Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Five other states also professed their love for potatoes, with Tennessee and Kentucky favoring hashbrown casserole, and baked potatoes coming in the top spot for Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

For the full list of favorite dishes, click here.

