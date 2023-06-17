Teenage Trio With Stolen Guns Assaults Victim With Brass Knuckles In Wolcott: Police

The arrests stemmed from an incident that began on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, when Wolcott Police received a report from a concerned citizen that he had seen a teenager with a bloody face walking through Peterson Park.

According to Wolcott Police, the teenage victim told the complainant that he had been robbed of his cellphone, chain, AirPod earphones, and $15 at gunpoint before being punched in the face with brass knuckles.

The victim then said that the same two teenagers who had robbed him had also stolen $50 at gunpoint from him the day before.

An investigation eventually identified two suspects, aged 16 and 17, as well as their vehicle. Officers then traveled to one of the suspects' residences, where they found this vehicle occupied by three teenagers.

Two of the teenagers were identified as suspects in the robberies and arrested. The car was then searched by officers, who found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial numbers under the driver's seat where the third teenager was sitting.

Police also found a second 9mm handgun that had been stolen from Louisiana under the car's passenger seat.

All three of the teenagers were then brought to police headquarters, where they were charged with numerous felonies including firearms violations and robbery.

All three suspects, whose names cannot be released because of their age, were then taken to Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

