Suspicious Death: 3-Year-Old CT Boy Found Lifeless In Home

Police say the death of a 3-year-old Connecticut boy who was found unresponsive when police responded to a medical call is considered "suspicious." 

The area where the child was found responsive. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The child was found in New Haven around 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 25 at a home on Davenport Avenue.

Despite attempts by EMS personnel to save the infant's life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, said Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Special Victims Unit, Dell said.

"The death of the infant is being considered suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed tomorrow to determine the cause of death," Dell added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

