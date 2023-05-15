Stephen Colbert Gets More Than He Bargained For After Visiting Popular New Haven Pizzeria

Stephen Colbert, the popular comedian, and TV talk show host, showed off his pizza-making skills at a popular Connecticut restaurant last month.

Colbert stopped by the Yorkside Pizza & Restaurant at the Shops at Yale in New Haven late last month and was happy to get his hands dirty after mocking Connecticut in a monologue two years ago for a move to name pizza the official state food.

Colbert tossed dough and added toppings to a pie during his visit in between cracking jokes and snapping photos with fans.

For his work at Yorkside, the owners named him employee of the month, which came with a free slice of pizza.

The visit could be seen as a garlic-and-herb-crusted olive branch from the funnyman.

When the measure was discussed to make pizza the official food in the Nutmeg State, Colbert joked that it would replace “anything on the country club menu you can eat through clenched teeth.”

And that was just the start.

“This is a little thirsty,” Colbert said, “you have zero cuisine of your own, so you — who sit right next to New York and New Jersey — are trying to steal pizza as your official food? Why? Because you have one town that makes good pizza? Stay in your lane.”

Click here to watch Colbert's rant.

"Late Night With Stephen Colbert" airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. on CBS, but is on break because of the strike by the TV and film writers’ union, the Writers Guild of America.

