Shooting At New Haven Street Racing Gathering Leads To Investigation, Search for Witnesses

The incident took place in New Haven around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, July 23 at Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Printers Lane.

When officers responded they found a street racing group, which dispersed as soon as the police arrived.

No victims or ballistic evidence were located at the scene, New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell said.

Minutes later, the department was contacted by Yale New Haven Hospital that they had a walk-in gunshot victim, according to Dell.

A patrol officer responded and located the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness, the incident occurred a group was watching street races when a fight broke out. A man then reportedly discharged his firearm in the middle of the road, and the victim was struck.

A secondary canvass was conducted in the area to look for ballistic evidence, which provided no evidence, Dell said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

