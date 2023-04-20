Septic Truck Rolls Over In Guilford: 'Crappy Traffic Situation,' Police Say

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, April 20 in Guilford at the intersection of Durham Road and Route 80, where a septic truck rolled over, according to Guilford Police.

The crash has closed numerous intersections in the area to be blocked, including:

Durham Road at Elm Street;

Route 80 at Little Meadow and Long Hill Road;

Durham Road at Greystone Way.

No injuries from the rollover were reported, but police say the crash has caused a "crappy traffic situation."

The punny wordplay did not stop there.

"We will sniff out the cause of the accident and find any nuggets of evidence at the scene," the department added on social media.

Commuters are asked to use Long Hill Road and Little Meadow Road as a detour.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

