Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Runaway In Ansonia

Dominick Addison, age 15, left his Ansonia home on Tuesday, May 16 around 7:30 a.m. and has not been seen since, according to the Ansonia Police Department.

Addison is described as weighing around 120 pounds and is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has braided black hair, police added.

Anyone with information as to Addison's whereabouts is asked to call Ansonia PD at 203-735-1885 or anonymously contact the department through Tip411.

