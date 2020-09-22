COVID-19: These CT Universities Cancel Spring Break

State universities in Connecticut will be calling off spring break due to concerns about spreading or contracting COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced this week that spring break - originally scheduled between March 15 and Sunday, March 21 has been called off due to the pandemic.

Schools impacted include Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

Instead, those universities will use a modified spring calendar that will include a delayed start and a longer winter break for students. Other schools and universities in Connecticut have also announced altered calendars, while others will stay the course with their original plans, barring an outbreak of COVID-19.

“Due to the pandemic, the governing board overseeing Connecticut’s (four) state universities has decided to postpone the start of the spring 2021 semester by (one) week, and eliminate March spring break,” officials posted online. “Spring semester classes will start on January 26 and will conclude on May 16.”

In a letter to students, Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro said she understood some of the students’ frustrations over losing their spring break, however, in the “new normal,” it’s a necessary evil.

“Quite frankly, the pandemic has caused a great deal of disappointment for most of us, but we must make the best of things and do all we can to protect ourselves and one another,” she wrote. “Limiting exposure to COVID-19 during spring break is critical to keeping our campus community safe.”

