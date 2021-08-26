Contact Us
Schools

COVID-19: Lamont Escorted Out As Anti-Maskers Heckle Speakers At Cheshire Back-To-School Forum

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had to be escorted to his car following an educational roundtable by security after being heckled by fervent anti-mask protesters in New Haven County.

Poll
Do You Think Schools In Connecticut Should Have Mask Mandates In The Fall?
Current Results

Do You Think Schools In Connecticut Should Have Mask Mandates In The Fall?

  • Yes
    66%
  • No
    31%
  • Undecided
    3%

A group of approximately a dozen sign-wielding parents yelled at Lamont during the roundtable in Cheshire, which was open to the public to discuss how to safely have students and staff return to the classroom for the new school year.

Earlier this month, Lamont announced that schools in Connecticut will have mask mandates for at least the beginning of the fall.

The event at Highland Elementary School was ultimately cut short and his security detail had to get involved as he was confronted and assailed by several people as he headed to his car.

Lamont, state Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and other top education and health officials from throughout the state were at the discussion before having to bail due to the escalation of angry parents.

“I was surprised to see young mothers with two 7-year-olds one in either hand shouting vulgarities and being as rude as they were," Lamont later said. "I mean, we’re all sitting there we’re trying to keep their kids safe. We’re trying to do it the best way we can possible and it’s not Connecticut.”

According to Lamont, his decision to enforce a mask mandate in schools will last through at least Thursday, Sept. 30.

Lamont’s communications director, Max Reiss, also released a statement following the incident.

“These bullying tactics will not change what we all know to be true and agreed upon by both the scientific and academic communities: masks work and they help to keep our communities safe, especially young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated."

