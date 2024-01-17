Sandy Hook Say Something App Tip Leads To Guilford HS Student's Kill List, Police Say

The incident began in New Haven County on Thursday, Jan. 11, when the Guilford Police Department received a tip from the Sandy Hook Say Something App.

The tip indicated that a juvenile student from Guilford High School had a “kill list.” After receiving the tip, members of the department responded to the student’s home and determined that there was no active threat to the school community, the department said.

The case was then referred to the School Resource Officer for further investigation. On Friday, Jan. 12, an additional tip was received prompting further investigation, they added.

"At this time, the collective investigative efforts of the Detective Division, Patrol Division, and School Resource Officer revealed that the “kill list” was generated in 2022," police said.

Police said the investigation further revealed that the student in question did not have any means or the ability to perpetrate any such act.

"After considering all the facts and circumstances associated with this incident, we are confident that there is no threat to public safety or the school community," the department said.

They added that the use of technology like the Sandy Hook Say Something App continues to be a valuable tool that provides citizens the ability to report matters of public concern.

A look at the app on the Sandy Hook Promise website shows that it allows anyone to anonymously report a mental health or safety concern to help prevent school violence.

The website was started by family members after 20 first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Fairfield County in Newtown by 154 bullets fired in less than five minutes on Friday, Dec. 14, 2012.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.