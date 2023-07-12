Road Rage Leads To Ansonia Shopping Center Shooting, Police Say

New Haven County resident Jonathan Javier Martinez, age 24, of Ansonia was arrested on Tuesday, July 11 by warrant for his involvement in the Thursday, June 22, shooting in the Rite Aid and Marshalls parking lot at 407 Main St., said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police.

Lynch said Martinez was the aggressor in a dispute that started over Martinez believing the victim, a 31-year-old Ansonia resident, said something to him as the victim drove passed him on Main Street.

Martinez followed the victim into Marshalls where he confronted the victim demanding to see the victim’s car.

The two went outside where the victim attempted to show Martinez he was not involved in the incident and Martinez threatened the victim, Lynch said.

While in the parking lot, Lynch said Martinez displayed a handgun, placed it against the victim’s neck and the two struggled over the gun.

During the struggle, two shots were fired with one striking the victim’s car and the other striking Martinez in the leg.

Witnesses at the scene and video from the area corroborated the victim’s version of the incident, Lynch said. Martinez does not have a pistol permit.

Martinez was charged with:

Criminal attempt assault

Threatening

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless endangerment

Martinez was held on a $300,000 bond.

