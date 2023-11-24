Gas Range Recall Expanded Due To Risk Of Injury, Death From Carbon Monoxide

ZLINE announced this week that after two earlier recalls within the last year of around 58,000 ovens it received 131 reports that the repair was not completed successfully and that the ranges were still emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Earlier recalls were announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 (a total of 30,000 gas ranges in three sizes: 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch) and late December of 2022 (28,000 30- and 36-inch RG gas ranges).

The brand-new recall involves ranges were sold in three sizes: 30 inches, 36 inches and 48 inches with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, RGB-36, RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48.

The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.

The gas ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com, and www.wayfair.com.

The gas ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until their oven compartment is repaired.

Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue.

Consumers may contact ZLINE toll free at 833-226-1400 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at rgrecall@zlinekitchen.com or go online at zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com and click on the banner at the top of the page for more information.

