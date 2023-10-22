Rain Moves Out But Wind Gusts From Nor'easter Could Hit 40 MPH In Second Half Of Weekend

The windy conditions on Sunday, Oct. 22 will extend from New England through the rest of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will become partly sunny on Sunday, Oct. 22. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s but the breezy conditions and strong gusts will make it feel cooler.

It will be pleasant on Monday, Oct. 23 with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Dry conditions will continue with mainly sunny skies Tuesday, Oct. 24 through the end of the workweek with a midweek springlike surge in temperatures, as highs climb into the upper 60s to low 70s each day Wednesday, Oct. 25 into Friday, Oct. 27.

