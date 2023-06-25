Popular Shelton Eatery Expands To New Haven With Sister Restaurant

The Red Lotus has been serving up Asian fusion dishes for over a decade. The successful eatery is now looking to the historic waterfront area of City Point in New Haven to open a brand-new sister restaurant, called the Little Lotus.

The Shelton Red Lotus showcases different Asian cuisines, serving up flavors from Thailand, Korea, Japan, and more.

The restaurant has an extensive selection of signature sushi rolls and plenty of entrees, including their Hawaii crispy glazed duck, which they promise is "oven finished to crispy perfection," and their wasabi New York Strip, a grilled Angus strip paired with seasonal veggies and plenty of wasabi sauce.

It's unclear if the new location will have the same offerings, but diners can expect delicious Asian fusion dishes nonetheless.

"I stumbled upon this place and fell in love with the joint," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Larry the owner is always there making sure everything is up to his high standard. "The food is five-star. If I could give it a 10 I would. Make sure you ask Larry what the specials are. My entire party was blown away!"

The Little Lotus will be located at 98 South Water Street in City Point, and will likely be ready to welcome diners in August or September, a representative from the restaurant said.

