COVID-19: CT House Extends Lamont's Emergency Declarations

House Democrats in Connecticut voted to keep Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers in place, and the measure now moves to the Senate.

On Thursday, March 25, House representatives voted 90 to 50 to extend 93 executive orders put in place by Lamont during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the governor reminded lawmakers that Connecticut is still in a state of emergency.

The vote was split along party lines.

“Infections are no longer going down, plateaued, and in fact picking up a little bit. We're not out of this yet,” Lamont said.

Lamont’s orders are set to expire on Tuesday, April 20. Democrats are calling for an extension through Thursday, May 20, though Republicans said it should be May 1, with a thorough review by Thursday, April 1.

“What Republicans are offering today is not about whether to wear a mask, not whether or not we need hand sanitizer, but how we respect the rule of law,” House Minority Leader Vin Candelora said.

The Senate vote on the matter is set for next week. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is made available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.