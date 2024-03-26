Police Probe Series Of Smash-Grab Burglaries In North Haven

The latest incident occurred in North Haven on Sunday, March 24 at the Mobil Gas Station on State Street.

According to North Haven Police, four people wearing masks and hooded shirts smashed the front glass door of the gas station and made off with some $2,000 in cash and two cash registers before fleeing in a stolen car that was taken from Manchester.

The same crew is responsible for two other burglaries in Hamden, two burglaries in Orange, and one burglary in West Haven, North Haven Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 203-239-5321.

