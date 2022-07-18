Youth Struck By Speeding Car In Milford Parking Lot, Police Say

A youth suffered serious injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle in the parking lot of a Connecticut park.

The incident took in New Haven County around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15 in Milford.

Officers responded to the area of 780 North St., after receiving information that an unknown dark-colored sedan had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian, said Milford Police.

The vehicle was reported to have entered the lower lot of Eisenhower Park at a high rate of speed and began to drive in a circle when it struck the youth who was standing in the lot with numerous other individuals, police said.

The vehicle then fled the area, they added.

The juvenile was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.