Woman Suspected Of Starting Beach, Brush Fire Is Arrested

Police grabbed a suspect connected to one of 2020’s Milford brush fires.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, Milford Police arrested a Stratford woman on an active warrant.

Colleen Gallagher, 49, of Stratford, was taken into police custody around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Gallagher allegedly set the brush fire at Walnut Beach in January this year, police said.

Gallagher has been charged with reckless burning, criminal mischief in the third degree, and breach of peace in the second degree, police said.

A court date has been scheduled for Gallagher, Jan. 18, 2021.

