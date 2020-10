A woman died after being shot in the head inside her home on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Police responded to a report of a person being shot inside an apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven around 11:40 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

