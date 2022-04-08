Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Killed In Two-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Middlebury
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Hitting Victim With Cell Phone At Milford Gas Station

Nicole Valinote
The Citgo Gas Station, located at 222 Broad St. in Milford
The Citgo Gas Station, located at 222 Broad St. in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and accused of striking a victim in the face with her cell phone at a Connecticut gas station.

Police responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident in New Haven County at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 222 Broad St. in Milford, at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Milford Police Department.

Hetal Shah, of Milford, was arrested after investigators found she caused minor injuries to a male victim, whose age was not identified, by striking him with her phone, authorities reported. 

She was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault, police said. 

