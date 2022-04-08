Woman Accused Of Hitting Victim With Cell Phone At Milford Gas Station

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and accused of striking a victim in the face with her cell phone at a Connecticut gas station.

Police responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident in New Haven County at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 222 Broad St. in Milford, at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Milford Police Department.

Hetal Shah, of Milford, was arrested after investigators found she caused minor injuries to a male victim, whose age was not identified, by striking him with her phone, authorities reported.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault, police said.

