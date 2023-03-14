Waterbury Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk

A Connecticut woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after allegedly dropping an infant at an area hotel.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Monday, March 13, at the Hilton Garden Inn at 291 Old Gate Lane in Milford.

Milford police responded to the hotel for a report of a domestic incident involving Krystal Matyasovsky, age 34, of Waterbury, and another person, police said.

The victim told officers he was attempting to pick up an infant from Matyasovsky, who was intoxicated and could not care for it. The victim stated that they observed Matyasovsky drop the child and they got into an argument and she allegedly punched the man in the back of the neck, police added.

Officers told Matyasovsky they wanted to look at the baby to ensure there were no injuries, and Matyasovsky became combative and threatened to kill the victim in their presence.

Matyasovsky struggled with officers when she was being taken into custody and kicked an officer in the groin during her resistance, police said.

The child was later evaluated by medical personnel.

Matyasovsky was charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor

Disorderly conduct

Threatening

Interfering with an officer

She was held on a $2,500 bond.

