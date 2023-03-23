Wallingford Teen Duo Accused Of With Making Fake Bomb Threat At Movie Theater

Two Connecticut teens have been charged with allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a movie theater.

The two New Haven residents, identified as Christian Cuomo, age 18, and Tyvon Torres, age 19, both of Wallingford, turned themselves in to police on Wednesday, March 22, for the Friday, March 3 incident in Milford.

According to Milford Police, On March 3 around 1:30 p.m., the Cinemark Movie Theater at the Post Mall received a telephone call from an individual reporting to have a bomb and stating he was outside the movie theater.

This initiated a heavy police response and officers cleared the parking lot and movie theater before deeming the call a hoax and finding that there was no viable threat, police said.

Police said through the continuing investigation, Cuomo and Torres were identified as being responsible for making the hoax phone call.

Cuomo was arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy to commit a breach of peace

Conspiracy falsely reporting an incident

Torres was charged with:

Breach of peace

Falsely reporting an incident

Conspiracy to commit a breach of peace

Conspiracy falsely reporting an incident

They were released on a promise to appear ticket. A court date has not been set.

