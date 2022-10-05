Victim In Fatal Shooting At Hamden Park Identified As 15-Year-Old Boy

A high school student in Connecticut has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed in a park, police announced.

In New Haven County, officers responded to the Farmington Canal Linear Park in Hamden at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, where there were reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found the 15-year-old Hamden High School student near the canal line, and paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

“The victim from the shooting in Hamden today has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Hamden,” police said. "Officers and detectives are making notifications to family members and the teenager's identity is not being released at this time.”

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. No information on potential suspects has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Hamden Police Department by calling (203) 230-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

