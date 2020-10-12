Two Women Mugged At Gunpoint Within 3 Hours Of Eachother

Two women were robbed at gunpoint within three hours of one another on Wednesday, police said.

The robberies took place between 7:45 a.m. and 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in Hamden.

The first mugging reported happened on Blue Hills Avenue - a 29-year-old nanny was reportedly threatened by a young man at gunpoint as she was walking in a driveway.

Hamden Police Captain Ronald Smith said that a man demanded her belongings and unsuccessfully tried to steal her vehicle. She handed over her purse before he fled in a red Honda with other juveniles toward Church Street.

The second incident at 10:21 a.m. took place on Battis Road when a woman pulled over to the side of the road to take a phone call, police said. A man dressed in dark clothing allegedly held a gun to her head and stole her purse before running south on Battis Road.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with further information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052

