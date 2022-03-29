Two Children Rescued After Fugitives Apprehended In Waterbury

Two toddlers were rescued and a couple was arrested after US Marshals tracked the pair to Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County when the fugitives were found in Waterbury on Monday, March 28, said Matthew Duffy, of the US Marshals Service.

The search for the couple began in December of 2021 when the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force initiated an investigation into Jesueily Sanchez, age 25, for charges of cruelty to/neglect of a child and Tyshaun Peete, age 28, for failure to appear on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest, Duffy said.

After an in-depth, three-month investigation that spanned multiple states, deputy US marshals and Rhode Island state police developed information that Sanchez and Peete had fled Rhode Island to Connecticut, Duffy said.

Investigators were able to track the two to an address in Waterbury and on Monday the service, along with the Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, and Waterbury Police arrested Sanchez and Peete in an apartment with their two minor children, Duffy said.

The children were living under “unimaginable conditions of squalor and abuse," when rescued, said Robert Charette, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Rhode Island.

The two children were safely removed from the residence and placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Waterbury Police are pursuing additional charges of risk of injury to a child and cruelty to a person against both Sanchez and Peete, Duffy said.

The two will eventually be returned to Rhode Island to face the outstanding criminal charges.

“This case is the reason why the United States Marshals Service has created a Missing Child Unit and has the authority to assist state and local police departments in the recovery of missing and endangered children,” said Charette. “The toddlers recovered today did not have a voice to advocate for themselves."

