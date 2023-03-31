Trooper Jumps To Safety When Cruiser Hit By Impaired Driver In East Haven, Police Say

A Connecticut State Police trooper escaped injury as he jumped out of the way when an alleged impaired driver slammed into the back of his cruiser as he was helping another driver.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12;30 a.m., Friday, March 31 on I-95 northbound in East Haven.

According to state police, the troopers were assisting a disabled motor vehicle on I-95 in the right lane of three when a 2021 black Volkswagon Atlas, driven by New London County resident Thomas Larivees, age 32, of East Lyme, struck the rear of their cruiser.

The cruiser was stationary in the right lane, directly behind the disabled motor vehicle, with its emergency lights activated when hit. The trooper near the cruiser was able to jump out of the way and was not injured.

Larivees was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and following too closely. He was released on a $500 bond.

