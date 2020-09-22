Traffic Stop Video Raises Questions About Police Use Of Force In CT

A widely-distributed video on social media led to an investigation into a Naugatuck cop's possible usage of excessive force, according to Chief Steven Hunt of the Naugatuck Police Department.

The footage was posted by the man who says he is the driver in the video, "Jonas lDr," on Facebook Monday, Sept. 21 - the same day of the incident.

The video depicts Officer Ian Kosky, who has been with the Naugatuck Police Department for 14 years, and his interactions with a man during a traffic stop.

Over the course of the two-minute video, a motor vehicle pulls into a parking lot on Rubber Avenue, and Kosky approaches the car. The man exits the car and talks with the officer. Then Kosky appears to grab the driver's hand, turn the man around, and push him against the car. Another officer comes to assist. Eventually, the pair let go of the driver.

The man who posted the video said that he was charged $436 for driving the wrong way on a one-way road and interfering with a police officer.

The Naugatuck police department announced their investigation into the officer's conduct on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

"The Naugatuck Police Department was made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an incident that occurred earlier today on a traffic stop," the police said. "As a result of various inquiries, Chief Steven Hunt has ordered an internal investigation to be initiated to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident."

