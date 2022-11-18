Suspect From West Haven Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Couple Leaving Wake In Seymour

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed two in Connecticut last year.

New Haven County resident Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, age 31, of West Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for his involvement following the fatal crash in Seymour.

Riqui Irigoyen-Flores is the brother of Jair Irigoyen-Flores, who was arrested for hitting and killing James and Barbara Tamborra, both age 81, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as they crossed Route 67 after leaving a wake, Seymour Police said at the time of the incident.

During the course of the investigation into the hit-and-run, it was found that Riqui Irigoyen-Flores had intimate knowledge that his brother Jair Irigoyen-Flores was directly responsible for the crash that killed the couple, Seymour Police said.

The department said Riqui Irigoyen-Flores assisted his brother in removing and hiding the vehicle involved in the collision on the night of the crash and hid the vehicle on his property for two nights after the crash.

Riqui Irigoyen-Flores also helped his brother gain access to a similar vehicle to help him avoid detection and suspicion with co-workers and friends, police said.

Riqui Irigoyen-Flores was charged with:

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with physical evidence

Interfering with officers.

He was held on a court-set bond of $250,000.

