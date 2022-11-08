Contact Us
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT

Aiden Cavanagh
Aiden Cavanagh Photo Credit: Facebook/Guilford Police Department

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days.

Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Police said Aiden is believed to be traveling in a silver 2000 Hyundai Accent.

He last communicated with friends through text on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the report.

Authorities reported that Aiden was last seen wearing a t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a silver chain necklace.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts to call Guilford Police at 203-453-8061.

