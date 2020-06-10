Shooting Victim Still Critical Three Days After Bumping Into Suspect At Strip Club

A man is suspected of shooting a fellow bar patron in the head and arm after the victim bumped into him at a bar.

The altercation happened on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Rockstar Cabaret in Wolcott, police said, when the victim bumped into the suspect, which ignited an argument. Rockstar is a strip club that boasts more than 100 dancers.

The suspected shooter then left Rockstar and the victim left afterward as a passenger in his brother's car police said.

The victim saw the man he had bumped into in another car that was turning out of the bar parking onto Wolcott Road, police said. The victim and his brother turned the opposite way.

That's when the suspect in the vehicle allegedly made a U-turn and fired gunshots through the back of the victim's car window, police said.

The Wolcott Police Department was notified of the incident at approximately 2:30 a.m. when the injured man walked into the Bristol Hospital with his brother. Initially, police were unsure whether the shooting took place in Bristol or Wolcott; Bristol police reportedly located some evidence on Route 69 in their town.

According to Wolcott Detective Lieutenant Lenny Greene, the victim is now at St. Francis Hospital and is still in critical condition as of Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information pertinent to this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.

