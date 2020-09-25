Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Sought By Police

Kristin Palpini
Jakari Owens
Jakari Owens Photo Credit: Waterbury PD

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy and seeking the public’s health in recovering the child.

Jakari Owens, 12, of Waterbury, was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 23, around 9 p.m.

Owens is 5’4”, black, weighs about 110 pounds, has short black hair, brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He has a gray Jordan backpack. He may be on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about Owens is asked to call the police at (203) 574-6920.

