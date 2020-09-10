Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seen Him? $500 Reward For Information On Suspected Bank Robber

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in this photo. He is suspected of robbing a bank on Thursday, Oct. 8. Photo Credit: New Haven PD
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Citizen’s Bank on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

New Haven Police said the Citizen’s Bank on Forbes Avenue in New Haven was robbed on Thursday around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect, a white, bald man, had entered the bank, approached a teller window, and handed the teller a robbery note, police said.

The teller gave the man an undetermined amount of money and he left through the front door, then got into the passenger side of a black Ford Focus in the parking lot, and drove away.

The suspect was last seen traveling on Woodward Avenue toward Main Street. Later, police located the vehicle and its driver on Button Street, police said. The car has been seized for further investigation and the driver has not been charged, police said.

The suspected robber is described as bald, stocky, and white. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304. 

