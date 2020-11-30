Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Search On For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Kristin Palpini
Tanyla Stevenson Photo Credit: Waterbury PD
The Waterbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Monday, Nov. 30, around 2:30 p.m., Waterbury Police released a missing juvenile poster for Tanyla Stevenson.

Stevenson is about 5’2” and 130 lbs. She has long brown braided hair, brown eyes, and brown skin.

Stevenson was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, white T-shirt, black Adidas sweat pants, and tie-dye Croc sandals. Stevenson has a nose ring in her right nostril.

Anyone with information about Stevenson is asked to contact the Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6956 or (203) 574-6911.

