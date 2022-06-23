Search Intensifies For Waterbury Man Wanted For Shooting 2-Year-Old

As a 2-year-old boy continues to improve after being shot in the torso, police are intensifying their search for alleged suspect.

The child was shot in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, June 21 at 99 Pinecrest Drive.

Police identified the shooter as 20-year-old Kharis Samuels, of Waterbury, said the Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department.

On Thursday, June 23, Bessette says there have been no sightings of Samuels, but "thankfully the child continues to improve."

The shooting took place when Samuels was showing a gun to other people in the home when it discharged, striking the child who was sitting in a walker, police said.

Samuels fled the area after the shooting, Bessette said.

He might be armed and dangerous, police added.

The department is working with the state police in an effort to track Samuels down, police said.

After the shooting, instead of calling 911, the family rushed the toddler to the hospital themselves, police said.

His last known address is 37 Ridgeway St. in Waterbury, Connecticut and he has ties to New York and Florida, said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo during a press conference.

The gun was linked to Samuels through advanced ballistics and DNA testing, Bessette said.

Once captured, Samuels faces charges of assault and risk of injury to a minor as well as other charges, Bessette said.

During the press conference, the chief said the toddler lives with his grandmother and his mother is out of the picture and his father is in prison.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samuels is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

