Rake-Wielding Man Assaults Victim In Milford, Police Say

A rake-wielding man has been charged with allegedly attacking a person with the garden tool as they got out of their car, injuring them.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Meadows End Road in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to the area for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a victim who told officers when they got out of their car, Lindell Datadeen, age 69, of Milford running toward them with a rake with four metal prongs raised in the air.

Unprovoked, Datadeen ran at the victim saying they were going to "kill them," police said.

The victim ran from Datadeen as he swung the rake, eventually striking the forearm of the victim which caused an injury to their arm, police added.

A witness told officers they were driving on Meadows End Road when they spotted a person run into the road screaming with a man chasing them wielding a rake, striking them, the department said.

The witness got out of their vehicle and disarmed Datadeen. The victim has a full no-contact restraining order against Datadeen, police said.

The victim’s child was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, they added.

Datadeen was taken into custody and charged with:

Violation of a restraining order

Breach of peace

Assault

Criminal trespass

Risk of injury to a minor

Threatening

He was released on a $150,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Wednesday, March 15.

