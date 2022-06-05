Police: Seymour Man Driving Wrong Way, Under Influence Crashes Three Times

A Connecticut man is accused of driving the wrong way on the highway while under the influence and getting into three crashes.

Police received numerous reports of a wrong-way driver who was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 8 near Exit 23 in Beacon Falls at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers found the vehicle disabled near Exit 22 in Seymour and learned that the vehicle had been involved in three separate crashes before it became disabled, police said.

Authorities said the driver was identified as 51-year-old Kevin Reilly, of Seymour.

Police said troopers smelled the odor of alcohol on Reilly's breath.

Reilly was given standard field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard, authorities said.

Police reported that he was arrested at about 7 p.m. and charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Evading responsibility in the operation of a motor vehicle

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

He was released to a sober party and is set to appear in court on Monday, June 27, police said.

