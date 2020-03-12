Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Seize $15 Million Worth Of Marijuana From Rented Box Truck

Kristin Palpini
An estimated $15 million worth of marijuana, packaged Photo Credit: West Haven PD
I'real Jones Photo Credit: West Haven PD
Jourdan Maniray Photo Credit: West Haven PD

Police seized $15 million worth of marijuana when they busted a large-scale weed-dealing ring this week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, law enforcement seized 1,700 pounds of marijuana from a rented U-Haul box truck on Front Avenue in West Haven.

The street value of the cannabis is an estimated $15 million, police said.

Police arrested two people from Virginia who were allegedly using a storage facility in West Haven as a hub to distribute marijuana to the Tri-State area.

Jourdan Maniray, 23, and I’real Jones, 20, both of Reston, Virginia, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute to sell over 1 kilo of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

West Haven Police became suspicious of Maniray and Jones during a multi-month investigation into international marijuana trafficking, police said.

The two are being held on bonds and are scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court.

Among the law enforcement agency that participated in the investigation and arrest are the West Haven Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and FBI.

