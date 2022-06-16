Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: CT Man Nabbed After Crashing Into House, Fleeing Scene, Police Say
Police & Fire

Police Seek Info On Vehicle Of Interest In Fatal Waterbury Crash

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking for information about a Honda CRV that is considered to be a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in Waterbury.
Police are asking for information about a Honda CRV that is considered to be a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in Waterbury. Photo Credit: Facebook/Waterbury Police Department

Police in Connecticut have asked the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash.

Authorities in New Haven County are seeking information about a Honda CRV that is considered to be a vehicle of interest in a motorcycle crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department said the crash happened at South Main Street and Market Square.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the vehicle to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.