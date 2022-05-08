Police Search For Suspects Accused Of Smashing 10 Car Windows In Naugatuck

Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of smashing 10 car windows overnight in a Connecticut neighborhood.

Police said the car break-ins happened beginning at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, in the New Haven County town of Naugatuck.

"Good morning to everyone except whoever decided to smash 10 (and counting) car windows over night last night," the Naugatuck Police Department said in a Facebook post. "It’s safe to say we don’t think you’re making your mother very proud this Mother’s Day!"

Police reported that the incidents happened in the areas surrounding Millville Avenue, and authorities believe two people were involved in the car break-ins.

The suspects were driving a white Acura, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects' identities to call 203-729-5222 or the confidential tipline at 203-720-1010.

