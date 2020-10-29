Police Raid Secret, Underground Night Club, Arrest Alleged 'Owners'

Police broke up a large underground club across the street from a city-building over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, around 3 a.m. police responded to a report of an injury at a large warehouse at the corner of East Aurora and Gear streets in Waterbury, across from the city's DPW warehouse, according to the Republican American.

Upon investigation police made at least three arrests - the DJ and two of the people who 'owned' the club (they ran the operation, but did not own the space or have the landlord's permission to host an illegal night club).

Police were told someone had been hit in the head with a bottle, police said. Upon arrival, outside of the warehouse police allegedly found broken bottles, a large group of people exiting the area and driving away, empty liquor bottles, and blood-soaked towels.

Inside, they allegedly found even more people as well as tables, chairs, a small round bar, a couch, cups, juice, a receipt book, 48 hookahs, 84 sealed-liquor bottles, and a lockbox, among other items.

Police located the victim, a 40-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In all police made at least three arrests accusing people of running an illegal club and/or interfering with police work among other charges. No one has been arrested for the assault at this time.

The people arrested were:

Rayner Carrasco, 32, who rents space at the warehouse, has been charged with illegal sale of alcohol, illegal operation of a bottle club without a permit, and violating executive orders on large gatherings and face coverings.

Kelley Gonzalez, Carrasco’s 26-year-old wife, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol, illegal operation of a bottle club without a permit, and violating executive orders on large gatherings and face coverings.

John Jimenez, 41, aka “DJ El Nini,” was arrested and charged with interfering with police work.

Police accused Frederic Carrasco, 21, Rayner Carrasco’s younger brother, of running the club along with his brother and sister-in-law. It was not clear at the time of reporting if Frederic Carrasco had also been arrested.

Rayner Carrasco has been told by the landlord to “get out” of the building, according to the Republican American.

