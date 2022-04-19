Police Investigate Serious Wrong-Way Crash With Injury In Meriden

Two people suffered serious injuries after being involved in a wrong-way crash in Connecticut, state police said.

The crash happened in New Haven County shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 19, in Meriden.

Litchfield County resident James Steinhardt, age 24, of New Milford, was traveling east on I-691 west of exit 5 when he was struck by Cromwell (Middlesex County) resident Christopher Meza, age 34, who was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes in New Haven County.

According to police, one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash, though it is unclear which driver was involved.

Both Steinhardt and Meza suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported by paramedics to area hospitals, police said.

It is unclear what caused Meza to drive the wrong way on I-691, according to investigators.

The crash - which led to a temporary closure of the interstate near exit 5 - remains under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

