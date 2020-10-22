Police Arrest The Same Man Twice Within 5 Hours

Police arrested the same Milford man twice within 5 hours, and at the same location.

Edward White, 37, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, Milford Police said.

White was arrested on Wednesday, around 10:30 p.m. when police responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident at a Lenox Avenue home.

Following an investigation, police allege White grabbed a woman by her arms and pulled them behind her back during an argument.

He was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and assault, police said.

White was arrested again by Milford Police on Thursday around 4 a.m. when police responded to a report of a potential domestic violence situation at the same Lenox Avenue residence.

Police said White violated the conditions of his release when he allegedly returned to the residence about 5 hours after being arrested there.

White has been charged with violation of conditions of release and is being held on a $2,500 bond, police said.

